Trans Remembrance Week

The Office of LGBTQIA, Texas Tech Residence Halls Association, and Tech GSA present Trans Remembrance Week, Nov 13-20, featuring guest speaker Ryan Sallans, Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 16 at 9:00 a.m. Other events include a lecture and book signing by Dr. Emily Skidmore, author of True Sex: The Lives of Trans Men at the Turn of the 20th Century. A vigil and celebration of life will be held Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8:00 p.m. 

 

Full List of Events: 

  • Informational Tabling by the Tech GSA: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday (Nov. 13), Wednesday (Nov. 15) and Friday (Nov. 17); Between the Student Union Building (SUB) and the library 
  • "It's Not Easy: A Day in the Life of the Transgender Community": 3-7 p.m. Monday (Nov 13); Ballroom, SUB; Hosted by GSA
  • Queer Reels, Real Topics Film Series: Boy Meets Girl: 7 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 14); Lubbock Room, SUB
  • "FTM: Scouting the Unknown": 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 15); Red Raider Lounge, SUB; Presentation by featured guest Ryan Sallans. 
  • "Development Training: Stepping Toward a Trans-Inclusive Campus": 9 a.m. Thursday (Nov 16); Conference Room 206, SUB; Presentation by featured guest Ryan Sallans. 
  • "True Sex: The Lives of Trans Men at the Turn of the 20th Century": Noon Thursday (Nov 16); Traditions Room, SUB; Lecture and book signing by Emily Skidmore. 
  • Vigil and Celebration of Life Program: 8 p.m. Thursday (Nov 16); Kent Hance Chapel
  • Tabling and Transgender Day of Remembrance Ribbon Distribution: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday (Nov 20) Between the SUB and the library; Hosted by GSA. 
11/13/2017

Benjamin Finlayson

benjamin.finlayson@ttu.edu

N/A


