The Office of LGBTQIA, Texas Tech Residence Halls Association, and Tech GSA present Trans Remembrance Week, Nov 13-20, featuring guest speaker Ryan Sallans, Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 16 at 9:00 a.m. Other events include a lecture and book signing by Dr. Emily Skidmore, author of True Sex: The Lives of Trans Men at the Turn of the 20th Century. A vigil and celebration of life will be held Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8:00 p.m. Full List of Events: Informational Tabling by the Tech GSA: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday (Nov. 13), Wednesday (Nov. 15) and Friday (Nov. 17); Between the Student Union Building (SUB) and the library

"It's Not Easy: A Day in the Life of the Transgender Community": 3-7 p.m. Monday (Nov 13); Ballroom, SUB; Hosted by GSA

Queer Reels, Real Topics Film Series: Boy Meets Girl: 7 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 14); Lubbock Room, SUB

"FTM: Scouting the Unknown": 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 15); Red Raider Lounge, SUB; Presentation by featured guest Ryan Sallans.

"Development Training: Stepping Toward a Trans-Inclusive Campus": 9 a.m. Thursday (Nov 16); Conference Room 206, SUB; Presentation by featured guest Ryan Sallans.

"True Sex: The Lives of Trans Men at the Turn of the 20th Century": Noon Thursday (Nov 16); Traditions Room, SUB; Lecture and book signing by Emily Skidmore.

Vigil and Celebration of Life Program: 8 p.m. Thursday (Nov 16); Kent Hance Chapel

Tabling and Transgender Day of Remembrance Ribbon Distribution: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday (Nov 20) Between the SUB and the library; Hosted by GSA. Posted:

11/13/2017



Originator:

Benjamin Finlayson



Email:

benjamin.finlayson@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental

