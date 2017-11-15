Drop-In during our first ever – MAJOR EXPLORATION DAY!
Confused about your major?
Feeling the pressure to make a decision?
Stop by the University Career Center so we can help you explore potential majors and career paths.
Major Exploration Day is on Wednesday, November 15th from 9:00am - 4:00pm.
No appointment necessary. Come with your questions or concerns. Our professional counselors will be happy to assist you!
