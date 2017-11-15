Drop-In during our first ever – MAJOR EXPLORATION DAY!



Confused about your major?

Feeling the pressure to make a decision?



Stop by the University Career Center so we can help you explore potential majors and career paths.



Major Exploration Day is on Wednesday, November 15th from 9:00am - 4:00pm.



No appointment necessary. Come with your questions or concerns. Our professional counselors will be happy to assist you! 150 Wiggins Complex | Lubbock, Texas 79409-5006 | (806) 742-2210 | www.careercenter.ttu.edu

11/9/2017



Originator:

Logan Winkelman



Email:

logan.winkelman@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 11/15/2017



Location:

University Career Center 150 Wiggins Complex



