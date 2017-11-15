TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Major Exploration Day is on Wednesday, November 15th from 9:00am - 4:00pm

Drop-In during our first ever – MAJOR EXPLORATION DAY!

Confused about your major? 
Feeling the pressure to make a decision?

Stop by the University Career Center so we can help you explore potential majors and career paths.

No appointment necessary. Come with your questions or concerns. Our professional counselors will be happy to assist you!

150 Wiggins Complex  |  Lubbock, Texas 79409-5006  |  (806) 742-2210  |  www.careercenter.ttu.edu

Posted:
11/9/2017

Originator:
Logan Winkelman

Email:
logan.winkelman@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 11/15/2017

Location:
University Career Center 150 Wiggins Complex

