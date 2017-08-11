



Tickets are scheduled to go on-sale to the public 10am Friday, November 10, but TTU students, faculty and staff may purchase pre-sale tickets now until 10pm Thursday, November 9. Go to



Tickets are priced $104.00 (lower level), and $78.00 and $51.00 (balcony level); prices include box office service fees. Maximum ticket purchase is 6 per order.



Visit Country superstar Blake Shelton comes to United Supermarkets Arena February 16 with fellow “Country Music Freaks” Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and very special guest Trace Adkins on his just announced headlining tour.Tickets are scheduled to go on-sale to the public 10am Friday, November 10, but TTU students, faculty and staff may purchase pre-sale tickets now until 10pm Thursday, November 9. Go to www.selectaseatlubbock.com to purchase your pre-sale tickets using passcode BSVENUE..Tickets are priced $104.00 (lower level), and $78.00 and $51.00 (balcony level); prices include box office service fees. Maximum ticket purchase is 6 per order.Visit www.blakeshelton.com for more details. Posted:

11/8/2017



Originator:

Cindy Harper



Email:

CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu



Department:

United Spirit Arena





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

