Come by Raider Red Meats in the Animal and Food Science Building to shop for all of your Holiday Meats! Here are just a few specials we have to offer for the Holidays:
Cajun Fried Turkey $45
Spiral-Sliced, Honey Glazed Ham $55
Smoked Beef Prime Rib $55
USDA Premium Choice Ribeye Box $70
USDA Prime Ribeye Box $110
Smoked Beef Brisket $40
Raider Red Meats Gift Box (includes 2 BBQ sauces, 1 small steak seasoning, 1 small Jerky, 1 package of snack sticks) $25
If you would like more information please call 806-742-2804 or email ashley.kanaman@ttu.edu