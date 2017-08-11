Come by Raider Red Meats in the Animal and Food Science Building to shop for all of your Holiday Meats! Here are just a few specials we have to offer for the Holidays:

Cajun Fried Turkey $45 Spiral-Sliced, Honey Glazed Ham $55 Smoked Beef Prime Rib $55 USDA Premium Choice Ribeye Box $70 USDA Prime Ribeye Box $110 Smoked Beef Brisket $40 Raider Red Meats Gift Box (includes 2 BBQ sauces, 1 small steak seasoning, 1 small Jerky, 1 package of snack sticks) $25

If you would like more information please call 806-742-2804 or email ashley.kanaman@ttu.edu Posted:

