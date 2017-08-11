TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Raider Red Meats Holiday Sales
Come by Raider Red Meats in the Animal and Food Science Building to shop for all of your Holiday Meats! Here are just a few specials we have to offer for the Holidays:

Cajun Fried Turkey $45
Spiral-Sliced, Honey Glazed Ham $55
Smoked Beef Prime Rib $55
USDA Premium Choice Ribeye Box $70
USDA Prime Ribeye Box $110
Smoked Beef Brisket $40
Raider Red Meats Gift Box (includes 2 BBQ sauces, 1 small steak seasoning, 1 small Jerky, 1 package of snack sticks) $25

If you would like more information please call 806-742-2804 or email ashley.kanaman@ttu.edu
Posted:
11/8/2017

Originator:
Ashley Kanaman

Email:
ashley.kanaman@ttu.edu

Department:
Animal and Food Sciences


Categories