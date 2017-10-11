Women's Empowerment Week hosted at Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University Women's & Gender Studies is proud to support Women's Empowerment Week. The intent of this week is to make connections, promote empowerment and highlight achievements for and by women. Taking inspiration from early civil rights leader and founder of the National Association of Colored Women (1896), Mary Church Terrell (1863-1954), “Lift as You Climb” is our theme.
WE Connect: Lift as You Climb incorporates a number of departments and organizations offering a multitude of events. Opportunities include; a mentorship dinner, spoken word performance, online and face-to-face forums, and a pledge campaign.
Women's empowerment is a universal issue and has become a significant topic of discussion in development and economics. "Empowering girls and women is powerful. We know it is the key to economic growth, political stability, and social transformation," said Tricia Earl, unit supervisor and academic advisor for Women's & Gender Studies, "It is our intent, as experts and scholars, to give a voice to this critical endeavor."
As women leaders and engaged academics, we recognize our responsibility to reach out to other women to move forward in our universal goal to reach full parity. Lift as you climb is heavy lifting. It requires focus, strength, resilience, and commitment to a larger, shared goal.
Women and men with assets are stepping up to increase visibility of gender inequality. Pioneers on our campus recognize the weight that men carry in this climb. By offering a film screening about pressures boys and young men face by media and their peer groups, participants will understand the patriarchal construction of masculinity and its consequences.
Join us for any and all of our events listed below:
What is happening on our campus?
Monday, November 13
WE Connect: Recourse Fair | SUB Red Raider Lounge | 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. This is a come-and-go fair for faculty, staff and students to find out more about how to get involved on our campus.
Tuesday, November 14
WE Connect: Women Power Hour | SUB across from Copy Mail |11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
WE Connect: Mentor Dinner | Lubbock Women's Club, 2020 Broadway | 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Hosted by RISE, Women's Leadership Initiative, Gender Equity Council, PanHellenic, and Women's & Gender Studies. Registration required.
Wednesday, November 15
45th Anniversary of Title IX Tweetchat #IStillNeedTitleIX,| 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. All are invited to follow along and participate using the hashtag or by following their twitter account @TTUWGS
"The Mask You Live In" | Chitwood / Weymouth Classroom | 7:00 p.m.
The purpose of this screening is to highlight the ways in which male-identified individuals can be allies for female empowerment, bring attention to the ways in which sexism negatively impacts people of all genders, and discuss how all of us can move towards developing a healthy gender identity and promoting “Enlightened Masculinity”. Pizza and popcorn will be provided.
Thursday, November 16
Spoken Word: Lift as You Climb | SUB Barnes & Noble beginning | 6:30 p.m. Spoken word is an oral art that focuses on the aesthetics of word paly and intonation and voice inflection. It is a "catchall" which include any kind of poetry recited aloud, including hip hop, jazz poetry, poetry slams, traditional poetry readings and can include comedy routines and "prose monologues".
Additional weeklong events include a collection drive at Chitwood / Weymouth, inspiration boards at Chitwood / Horn and Knapp, along with the online pledge by "The Representation Project".
Supporters include; Gender Equity Council, TTU Triota Gamma Nu, RISE (Risk Intervention & Safety Education), Women's Leadership Institute, Residence Life Social Justice Education, TTU Tech FMLA (Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance), TTU Alpha Omega Epsilon
For more information on this and other events check the TTU Women's Studies web site wgs.ttu.edu
CONTACT: Tricia Earl, unit supervisor, Women’s & Gender Studies, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-4335 or patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu