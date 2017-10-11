Women's Empowerment Week hosted at Texas Tech University

Texas Tech University Women's & Gender Studies is proud to support Women's Empowerment Week. The intent of this week is to make connections, promote empowerment and highlight achievements for and by women. Taking inspiration from early civil rights leader and founder of the National Association of Colored Women (1896), Mary Church Terrell (1863-1954), “Lift as You Climb” is our theme.

WE Connect: Lift as You Climb incorporates a number of departments and organizations offering a multitude of events. Opportunities include; a mentorship dinner, spoken word performance, online and face-to-face forums, and a pledge campaign.

Women's empowerment is a universal issue and has become a significant topic of discussion in development and economics. "Empowering girls and women is powerful. We know it is the key to economic growth, political stability, and social transformation," said Tricia Earl, unit supervisor and academic advisor for Women's & Gender Studies, "It is our intent, as experts and scholars, to give a voice to this critical endeavor."

As women leaders and engaged academics, we recognize our responsibility to reach out to other women to move forward in our universal goal to reach full parity. Lift as you climb is heavy lifting. It requires focus, strength, resilience, and commitment to a larger, shared goal.

Women and men with assets are stepping up to increase visibility of gender inequality. Pioneers on our campus recognize the weight that men carry in this climb. By offering a film screening about pressures boys and young men face by media and their peer groups, participants will understand the patriarchal construction of masculinity and its consequences.

Join us for any and all of our events listed below: