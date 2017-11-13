Save the date for Sibling Saturday: February 24, 2018





Enjoy a fun-filled day with educational and spirited events sure to get siblings of Texas Tech students excited about college and share in the traditions of Raiderland. Parent and Family Relations invites Texas Tech students to spend time with their siblings, or other family members ages 8-15, in a day planned just for them.





Please visit parent.ttu.edu for more information, and to stay tuned about registering at the beginning of the spring semester.