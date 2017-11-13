This is a come-and-go resource fair for faculty, staff and students to find out more about how to get involved on our campus. We will be in the Red Raider Lounge in the SUB (ground level) from 11:30am-1:00pm.

As women leaders and engaged academics, we recognize our responsibility to reach out to other women to move forward in our universal goal to reach full parity. Lift as you climb is heavy lifting. It requires focus, strength, resilience, and commitment to a larger, shared goal.

Join us at the Resource Fair to find out about student organizations and departments that are stepping up to increase visibility of gender inequality.

Additional weeklong events include a collection drive at Chitwood / Weymouth, inspiration boards at Chitwood / Horn and Knapp, along with the online pledge by "The Representation Project".

Supporters include; Gender Equity Council, TTU Triota Gamma Nu, RISE (Risk Intervention & Safety Education), Women's Leadership Institute, Residence Life Social Justice Education, TTU Tech FMLA (Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance), TTU Alpha Omega Epsilon.