Texas Tech University Women's & Gender Studies is proud to support Women's Empowerment Week. The intent of this week is to make connections, promote empowerment and highlight achievements for and by women. Taking inspiration from early civil rights leader and founder of the National Association of Colored Women (1896), Mary Church Terrell (1863-1954), “Lift as You Climb” is our theme.
This is a come-and-go resource fair for faculty, staff and students to find out more about how to get involved on our campus. We will be in the Red Raider Lounge in the SUB (ground level) from 11:30am-1:00pm. As women leaders and engaged academics, we recognize our responsibility to reach out to other women to move forward in our universal goal to reach full parity. Lift as you climb is heavy lifting. It requires focus, strength, resilience, and commitment to a larger, shared goal. Join us at the Resource Fair to find out about student organizations and departments that are stepping up to increase visibility of gender inequality. Additional weeklong events include a collection drive at Chitwood / Weymouth, inspiration boards at Chitwood / Horn and Knapp, along with the online pledge by "The Representation Project". Supporters include; Gender Equity Council, TTU Triota Gamma Nu, RISE (Risk Intervention & Safety Education), Women's Leadership Institute, Residence Life Social Justice Education, TTU Tech FMLA (Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance), TTU Alpha Omega Epsilon.
CONTACT: Tricia Earl, unit supervisor/academic advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335.
|Posted:
11/13/2017
Originator:
Patricia Earl
Email:
patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu
Department:
Womens Studies Program
Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 11/13/2017
Location:
SUB Red Raider Lounge
