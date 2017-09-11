TTU HomeTechAnnounce

MINUTE MENTORING: Live Facebook Interview with Charla Allen, M.D.

Dr. Allen graduated from the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine - Lubbock in 2012. She works and specializes in Family Medicine. Dr. Allen is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Tune in on Thursday 11/9 at 1:30 for our Minute Mentoring!



The Women's Leadership Institute (WLI) is sponsored by the Gender Equity Council's Ad-Hoc Committee on Leadership. The broad vision of the WLI is to enhance the leadership potential and skill sets of undergraduate women leaders on campus, offer a forum for undergraduate women leaders to network, and to increase the visibility of women leaders on campus.
11/9/2017

Katherine Haley

katherine.haley@ttu.edu

Time: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 11/9/2017

ONLINE (Free!): https://www.facebook.com/ttuwli/

