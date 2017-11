Spoken Word: Lift as You Climb

Hosted by Women's Leadership Initiative, in the Student Union Building Barnes & Noble from 6:30pm to 8pm. Spoken word in an oral art that focuses on the aesthetic of word play, intonation and voice inflection.



Come join us!



Posted:

11/13/2017



Originator:

Saccoh Mariam Bobo Boguifo



Email:

mboguifo.boguifo@ttu.edu



Department: N/A

N/A



Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 11/16/2017



Location:

Student Union Building: Barnes and Noble



