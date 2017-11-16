TTU HomeTechAnnounce

GUN CONTROL Forum Nov 16th
PoliTech is hosting a gun control forum on Nov 16th with state legislators and national special-interest groups. Admission is free and open to the general public. Come and participate in this discussion about an important issue for our school and our state.


Panelists: 

-Senator Charles Perry (R), Texas District 28

-Rep. John Frullo (R), Texas District 84

-Miguel Levario (D), Candidate for US Congress

-Ed Scruggs, Texas Gun Sense

-CJ Grisham, Open Carry Texas

-Julie Gavran, Keep Guns Off Campus

-Chad Hasty, KFYO Talk Radio

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
11/10/2017

Originator:
Rebecca Rico

Email:
rebecca.rico@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 11/16/2017

Location:
United Supermarkets Arena (City Bank Conference Center)

