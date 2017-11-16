PoliTech is hosting a gun control forum on Nov 16th with state legislators and national special-interest groups. Admission is free and open to the general public. Come and participate in this discussion about an important issue for our school and our state.

Panelists:

-Senator Charles Perry (R), Texas District 28 -Rep. John Frullo (R), Texas District 84 -Miguel Levario (D), Candidate for US Congress -Ed Scruggs, Texas Gun Sense -CJ Grisham, Open Carry Texas -Julie Gavran, Keep Guns Off Campus -Chad Hasty, KFYO Talk Radio This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

11/10/2017



Originator:

Rebecca Rico



Email:

rebecca.rico@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 11/16/2017



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena (City Bank Conference Center)



Categories

Student Organization

