PoliTech is hosting a gun control forum on Nov 16th with state legislators and national special-interest groups. Admission is free and open to the general public. Come and participate in this discussion about an important issue for our school and our state.
Panelists:
-Senator Charles Perry (R), Texas District 28
-Rep. John Frullo (R), Texas District 84
-Miguel Levario (D), Candidate for US Congress
-Ed Scruggs, Texas Gun Sense
-CJ Grisham, Open Carry Texas
-Julie Gavran, Keep Guns Off Campus
-Chad Hasty, KFYO Talk Radio
