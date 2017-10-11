Black Graduate Student is looking for African-American college students enrolled at Texas Tech University to analyze spending behaviors in the Black Community. Participation involves completing an online questionnaire that will take approximately 45 minutes to complete. If you wish to participate, please go to the following website: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ttuconsumerism.Your answers will remain anonymous, no personal identifying information will be asked. If you have any questions regarding this study, feel free to contact Dr. Martha Smithey at m.smithey@ttu.edu or Miara Cave at miara.l.cave@ttu.edu. You can also email your questions to the Human Research Protection Program at hrpp@ttu.edu. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.