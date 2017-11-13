TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SKYVIEWS WEEKLY MENU

Monday

Brisket Enchiladas & Beef or Chicken Tacos

Soup: Enchilada

Carving Station – Flank Steak

Tuesday

Bruschetta Chicken and Beef Lasagna

Soup: Tomato Basil

Carving Station - Roast Beef

Wednesday

Chicken Fried Steak and Pork Chops

Soup – Chicken Tortilla

Carving Station – Roasted Turkey Breast

Thursday

Chimichurri Flank Steak & Fried Catfish

Soup: Italian wedding

Carving Station – Cuban Spiced Pork Roast

Friday

Chicken Enchiladas & Cheesy Chile Rellenos

Soup: Pozole

Carving Station – Flank Steak & Grilled Chicken

 

***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!! ***
