Monday Brisket Enchiladas & Beef or Chicken Tacos Soup: Enchilada Carving Station – Flank Steak Tuesday Bruschetta Chicken and Beef Lasagna Soup: Tomato Basil Carving Station - Roast Beef Wednesday Chicken Fried Steak and Pork Chops Soup – Chicken Tortilla Carving Station – Roasted Turkey Breast Thursday Chimichurri Flank Steak & Fried Catfish Soup: Italian wedding Carving Station – Cuban Spiced Pork Roast Friday Chicken Enchiladas & Cheesy Chile Rellenos Soup: Pozole Carving Station – Flank Steak & Grilled Chicken ***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!! *** Posted:

11/13/2017



