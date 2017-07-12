TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Attention Graduating Seniors!

All December 2017 graduates, make sure to drive by our Senior Decal Drive-Thru in the parking lot of the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center on Dec. 7th starting at noon until we run out of FREE shirts! 

Come drive-thru (or walk- thru) and get a FREE t-shirt (while supplies last) and an official alumni car decal to celebrate your one-year Texas Tech Alumni Association complimentary membership, and of course your upcoming graduation.

You’ll also learn about how to get the most out of your one-year Alumni Association membership, so you don’t miss a thing. See you on Dec 7th! 
Posted:
12/6/2017

Originator:
Madison Tatum

Email:
madison.tatum@ttu.edu

Department:
Alumni Association

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 12/7/2017

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center Parking lot


Categories