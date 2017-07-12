All December 2017 graduates, make sure to drive by our Senior Decal Drive-Thru in the parking lot of the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center on Dec. 7th starting at noon until we run out of FREE shirts!



Come drive-thru (or walk- thru) and get a FREE t-shirt (while supplies last) and an official alumni car decal to celebrate your one-year Texas Tech Alumni Association complimentary membership, and of course your upcoming graduation.



You’ll also learn about how to get the most out of your one-year Alumni Association membership, so you don’t miss a thing. See you on Dec 7th! Posted:

12/6/2017



Originator:

Madison Tatum



Email:

madison.tatum@ttu.edu



Department:

Alumni Association



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 12/7/2017



Location:

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center Parking lot



Categories

Student Organization

