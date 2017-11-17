Texas Tech’s Academic Year 2016-2017 assessment of faculty and staff Outreach and Engagement via Raiders Engaged is now underway. Faculty and staff are invited to submit information on any teaching, research, and service projects or activities conducted for , in or in partnership with external communities. “Communities” are broadly defined as any individuals or organizations outside of the traditional university community that you may have worked with as part of your institutional role, to help address a need or larger societal issue. Raiders Engaged will remain open for entries until December 1, 2017.

For further information, contact Dr. Birgit Green, Director of Academic Engagement, at birgit.green@ttu.edu (Phone: 806-834-2308)

Link to Raiders Engaged Instrument:

http://appserv.ads.ttu.edu/oeisurvey/