Course Number: NRM 3303

Course Title: Range Management Principles and Practices

Class time: 12:00-1:50 MTWRF Goddard 203

Instructor: Dr. Carlos Villalobos

Course Objectives: The objectives of this course are to provide students with the basic

understanding of the principles of range management. The course will cover: (1) the

importance of range management, (2) range plant physiology,(3) tolerance/avoidance of

herbivores, (4) succession and how plant communities evolve over time, (5) important

management issues i.e. determining stocking rate, and grazing management, (6) food and

habitat selection by herbivores and 7) range animal nutrition and production. Basic range

land improvement will be taught including prescribed fire, herbicidal and mechanical

techniques, and rangeland seeding. We will study the positive and negative effects of

grazing and practices that help insure the sustainability of a rangeland ecosystem.