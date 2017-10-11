College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
Department Of Natural Resources Management
Summer I 2018
Course Number: NRM 3303
Course Title: Range Management Principles and Practices
Class time: 12:00-1:50 MTWRF Goddard 203
Instructor: Dr. Carlos Villalobos
Goddard 009B, Goddard Building
834-5248
E-mail C.Villalobos@ttu.edu
Course Objectives: The objectives of this course are to provide students with the basic
understanding of the principles of range management. The course will cover: (1) the
importance of range management, (2) range plant physiology,(3) tolerance/avoidance of
herbivores, (4) succession and how plant communities evolve over time, (5) important
management issues i.e. determining stocking rate, and grazing management, (6) food and
habitat selection by herbivores and 7) range animal nutrition and production. Basic range
land improvement will be taught including prescribed fire, herbicidal and mechanical
techniques, and rangeland seeding. We will study the positive and negative effects of
grazing and practices that help insure the sustainability of a rangeland ecosystem.