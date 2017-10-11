College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources

Department Of Natural Resources Management





Summer I 2018





Course Number: NRM 3314 (4301 D)

Course Title: Wildlife and Livestock Nutrition (Distance Electronic TTU)

Class time: Distance Electronic TTU

Instructor: Dr. Carlos Villalobos

Goddard 009B, Goddard Building

834-5248

E-mail C.Villalobos@ttu.edu





Course Objectives: To study applied range animal nutrition and principles of range

management to grazing/browsing situations. In addition, to review interactions of herbivores

and their environment with the nutritive value and forage intake. Students will be exposed to

subtopics related to range animal nutrition and the forage/ruminant complex. We will briefly

overview the traditional concepts of range animal nutrition followed by in-depth discussions of

(1) ruminant animals, (2) Forage quality and characteristics, (3) forage intake, (4) protein

imbalances and supplemental feeding, (5) poisonous plants, and (6) range animal nutrition

techniques. All aspects of range nutrition for domestic and wildlife (big game) animals, from

fundamentals of nutrition through feeds and feeding will be considered.