College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
Department Of Natural Resources Management
Summer I 2018
Course Number: NRM 3314 (4301 D)
Course Title: Wildlife and Livestock Nutrition (Distance Electronic TTU)
Class time: Distance Electronic TTU
Instructor: Dr. Carlos Villalobos
Goddard 009B, Goddard Building
834-5248
E-mail C.Villalobos@ttu.edu
Course Objectives: To study applied range animal nutrition and principles of range
management to grazing/browsing situations. In addition, to review interactions of herbivores
and their environment with the nutritive value and forage intake. Students will be exposed to
subtopics related to range animal nutrition and the forage/ruminant complex. We will briefly
overview the traditional concepts of range animal nutrition followed by in-depth discussions of
(1) ruminant animals, (2) Forage quality and characteristics, (3) forage intake, (4) protein
imbalances and supplemental feeding, (5) poisonous plants, and (6) range animal nutrition
techniques. All aspects of range nutrition for domestic and wildlife (big game) animals, from
fundamentals of nutrition through feeds and feeding will be considered.