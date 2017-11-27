The S.H.A.R.C Lab in the Department of Psychological Sciences is looking for students who specialize in comic book or graphic novel design. Interested students will help the Lab to create a comic-book-style intervention in which the heroine is a female scientist. Subsequently, the Lab will run experimental studies that will evaluate the effectiveness of the comic book as an intervention to increase retention in STEM-related activities among female adolescents.

Interested students should contact Phoenix Crane (she/her) via email at phoenix.crane@ttu.edu. Course credit is available, and potentially monetary compensation.