Graphic Novel/Comic Book Artist Needed

The S.H.A.R.C Lab in the Department of Psychological Sciences is looking for students who specialize in comic book or graphic novel design. Interested students will help the Lab to create a comic-book-style intervention in which the heroine is a female scientist. Subsequently, the Lab will run experimental studies that will evaluate the effectiveness of the comic book as an intervention to increase retention in STEM-related activities among female adolescents.

Interested students should contact Phoenix Crane (she/her) via email at phoenix.crane@ttu.edu. Course credit is available, and potentially monetary compensation.
Posted:
12/11/2017

Originator:
Phoenix Crane

Email:
phoenix.crane@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


