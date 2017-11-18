The BurkTech Players will showcase three short plays (one a premier!), two devised works, and an original dance piece. This semester we explored the challenges and alienation effects today's technology & media presents us with.

There will be two performances held at the Escondido Theatre on the TTU campus: the 18th & 19th of November, at 7:00 p.m.

Be sure that you reserve your tickets. Tickets are free, but the space is limited. Call the TTU School of Theatre and Dance Box Office at (806) 742-3603 or come visit the Box Office Noon-5:30 pm, Monday-Saturday at the J.T. & Margaret Talkington School of Theatre and Dance at 2812 18th Street

Lubbock, TX 79409-2061.

Content warning: adult situations and language, may not be suitable for all ages.