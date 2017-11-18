|
The BurkTech Players will showcase three short plays (one a premier!), two devised works, and an original dance piece. This semester we explored the challenges and alienation effects today's technology & media presents us with.
There will be two performances held at the Escondido Theatre on the TTU campus: the 18th & 19th of November, at 7:00 p.m.
Be sure that you reserve your tickets. Tickets are free, but the space is limited. Call the TTU School of Theatre and Dance Box Office at (806) 742-3603 or come visit the Box Office Noon-5:30 pm, Monday-Saturday at the J.T. & Margaret Talkington School of Theatre and Dance at 2812 18th Street
Lubbock, TX 79409-2061.
Content warning: adult situations and language, may not be suitable for all ages.
|Posted:
11/13/2017
Originator:
Dora Zita Bosnyak
Email:
dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu
Department:
Department of Theatre and Dance
Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 11/18/2017
Location:
Escondido Theatre (SUB Basement)
