BurkTech Players Fall Show: Disconnect 18th&19th of Nov. in Escondido Theatre
The BurkTech Players will showcase three short plays (one a premier!), two devised works, and an original dance piece. This semester we explored the challenges and alienation effects today's technology & media presents us with. 

There will be two performances held at the Escondido Theatre on the TTU campus: the 18th & 19th of November, at 7:00 p.m.

Be sure that you reserve your tickets. Tickets are free, but the space is limited. Call the TTU School of Theatre and Dance Box Office at (806) 742-3603 or come visit the Box Office Noon-5:30 pm, Monday-Saturday at the J.T. & Margaret Talkington School of Theatre and Dance at 2812 18th Street
Lubbock, TX 79409-2061. 

Content warning: adult situations and language, may not be suitable for all ages.
11/13/2017

Dora Zita Bosnyak

dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu

Department of Theatre and Dance

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
11/18/2017

Escondido Theatre (SUB Basement)

