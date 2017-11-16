If you're looking for a change in your degree plan, you should add a minor in English. You'll gain critical reading, writing, and problem solving skills for the job market, and you can even make $200 in the process!

An ENGL minor is only 18 hours. All you need is ENGL 1302, 6 hours of sophomore ENGL, and 9 hours JR/SR ENGL electives.

Email the undergraduate advisor (eleanor.mode@ttu.edu) for more information!