The Texas Tech University School of Music will host a guest artist concert and master class featuring the innovative Viento Sur Trombone Quartet at 3:00 p.m. this Sunday (Nov. 19) in the Talkington Hall of the Legacy Event Center (1500 14th Street). The quartet consists of members Pablo Fenoglio, Carlos Ovejero, Enrique Schneebeli, and Jorge Urani.

5 years after their Lubbock debut at the ninth annual Big 12 Trombone Conference hosted by TTU trombone professor James T. Decker, the Argentine chamber ensemble returns to deliver their special blend of trombone quartet repertoire and the traditional tangos and milongas of their home country. As musical ambassadors of Argentina and of the trombone, their memorably powerful sound and energetic spirit has catapulted them into stardom as brass artists.

The first half of their program in Lubbock will consist of three original works composed for trombone quartet. Argentine artists will be represented by composer and pianist Roberto Pintos’ “Microquad No. 1” and composer, violinist, and singer Noelia Escalzo’s four-movement “Viento Sur,” which was premiered by the quartet in August 2017 at Trombonanza in Santa Fe, Argentina. They will also perform celebrated Italian brass composer Corrado Maria Saglietti’s four-movement “Piccola Suite.”

The second half of their program will consist entirely of traditional tangos and milongas composed by some of the most widely acknowledged leaders in Argentine national music. Quartet member Enrique Schneebeli rendered most of the arrangements of this music for trombone quartet. A contemporary song by Sonia Possetti called “Mano de obra” begins the quartet’s excursion into traditional dance rhythms, followed by tunes from tango bandleaders and composers like Juan Carlos Cobián, Osvaldo Fresedo, Julián Plaza, and Osmar Maderna. More familiar to North American audiences, two tangos by Astor Piazzolla will also be performed: “Contrabajeando” and “La Muerte del Ángel.”

Their month-long tour of the United States in 2008 followed the 2007 release of their first album, titled “Del Sur y Otros Aires,” which led to several more international tours and an appearance in the journal of the International Trombone Association. They are active performers and educators, offering recitals and master classes in universities, conservatories, and music schools around the world – including universities in Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Florida, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, and New York. Contributing heavily to the continued expansion of trombone quartet repertoire, they have participated in the commissioning and premiering of several new works for trombone quartet, including world premieres of original works for trombone quartet and orchestra with the symphonic orchestras of Córdoba, Rosario, and Santa Fe. In 2009 they released their second album, titled “¿Tango?,” in collaboration with Córdoban singer Julieta Ghibaudo.

The concert and master class are both free and open to the public.