Diversity Week is a week dedicated to celebrating and understanding the importance of diversity throughout the community and Texas Tech University. Events, both fun and educational, will be planned throughout the entire week. The only limit to the events and topics we include is your imagination!



The Student Union & Activities department is open to, and would like to hear, any of your department or organization’s ideas! Please contact Kelsey Jackson, by February 26 if your department or organization has any ideas or would like to participate in planning the 5th annual Diversity Week.



The spring planning meetings for the 2018 Diversity Week will be on January 23, February 20, and March 6, all from 2-3pm in the Llano Estacado room in the SUB.