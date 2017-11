Register for PFI 2301 – Personal Financial Literacy offers skills to help students navigate the financial world... for life! This course covers topics like basic financial concepts, borrowing, investing, and protection. Take this course and give yourself a strong financial footing! Learn excel - no calculator this semester! This course is offered face-to-face to all Texas Tech Students. If you have any questions, please contact Jennifer at jennifer.wilson@ttu.edu Posted:

11/16/2017



Originator:

Jennifer Wilson



Email:

jennifer.wilson@ttu.edu



Department:

Personal Financial Planning





