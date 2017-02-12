TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Holiday at the Museum

Holiday @ the Museum, 
Dec. 2, 1 - 4, 
Sculpture Court, Museum of TTU
All  F R E E!! 
Family Friendly, for all ages

Participants can decorate a gingerbread cookie; and make one, or both, of 2 holiday craft decorations to take home.

Santa, cocoa & refreshments, Tap Snap, Face Painting

Performers for Holiday @ the Museum, Dec. 2, 1 - 4

- Dr. Ben Haugland, TTU, Assistant Professor of Jazz Studies, on piano, performing the Vince Guaraldi music for A Charlie Brown Christmas

- Shane Strawbridge, TTU, Ph.D. Candidate, Theater Department, performing, T'was The Night Before Christmas

- Annalisa Mitschke, TTU, Student in Dance Department, solo dance performance

- From the TTU Music Department:
Brass group student ensemble
Woodwind student ensemble
 
- Ballet Lubbock, Their youngest dance students
