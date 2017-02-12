Free Parking at the Student Union Building. This event is open to everyone of all cultures and backgrounds. We will meet in the couch area and interact with the players of the stations during the procession with a script for the audience. The script will have a narrator and the audience will have a response. The audience is invited to sing Christmas carols after the procession.

After the procession we will enjoy music from Mariachi Estrella with free Christmas cookies.

This is a free event and everyone is welcome to join us.

Student Union Building

Indoor Patio

Saturday, December 2, 2017

8:00pm-9:00pm



You are invited! Bring a friend.

No RSVP required.



Sponsored by:

Texas Tech University/Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Latino/Hispanic Faculty and Staff Association (LHFSA)

Division of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.