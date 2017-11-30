TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU/TTUHSC Latino/Hispanic Faculty and Staff Association: December
The Year of Health!

Dec 12th LHFSA General Meeting (Heart) Experimental Sciences Building, 120

Jan 09th LHFSA General Meeting (Lupus) TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156

Feb 13th LHFSA General Meeting (Dementia) Guest speaker Kadee Harcrow w/ Kindred Hospice Kimberley.harcrow@gentiva.com, 748-1041, Experimental Sciences Building, 120

March 13th LHFSA General Meeting (Glycoma) TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156

April 7th LHFSA 15th Anniversary Banquet, Tickets $15 non-Members, $7.50 Members, 11:30am-1:30pm, RSVP required

April 10th LHFSA General Meeting (Mental Health), Experimental Sciences Building, 120

May 08th LHFSA Appreciation luncheon (end of year ceremony) at Skyviews 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m RSVP required, $15 non-members, $7.50 members at Skyviews, 6th Floor Texas Tech Plaza 19th & University (Bank of America Building)

EVERYONE is welcome to join LHFSA. Come and learn how to keep healthy this year!
11/30/2017

Beatrice Perez

beatrice.g.perez@ttu.edu

Center for BioTechnology Genomics


