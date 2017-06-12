Supplemental Instruction is looking to fill 25 SI Leader positions for Spring 2018. SI Leaders conduct weekly review sessions for courses in Accounting, Biology, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Economics, Electrical Engineering, Math, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Plant & Soil Sciences, and Zoology. Starting pay is $9/hour.

SI is currently looking for SI Leaders for the following subjects:

ACCT 2300, BIOL 1402, BIOL 3416, CE 2301, CHE 1305, CHEM 1305, CHEM 1307, CHEM 1308, CHEM 3305, CHEM 3306, ECO 2301, ECE 3301, MATH 1300, MATH 1320, MATH 1330, MATH 1331, MATH 1550, MATH 2300, MATH 2360, ME 2301, ME 2322, ME 3322, ME 3370, PHYS 1403, PHYS 1408, PSS 1411, ZOOL 2403.

Applicants must be a current undergraduate student with a minimum 3.00 GPA, have completed at least 30 credit hours, earned a grade of “A” for desired course assignment from Texas Tech, and must be available to work late afternoons and/or early evenings to hold reviews.

If you are interested in applying, please contact Will Lopez at william.s.lopez@ttu.edu, or visit our website for the application, to see the qualifications, and see the most updated list.