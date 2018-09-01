The Year of Health!



Jan 09th LHFSA General Meeting (Lupus) TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156



Feb 13th LHFSA General Meeting (Dementia) Guest speaker Kadee Harcrow w/ Kindred Hospice Kimberley.harcrow@gentiva.com, 748-1041, Experimental Sciences Building, 120



March 13th LHFSA General Meeting (Glycoma) TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156



April 7th LHFSA 15th Anniversary Banquet, Tickets $15 non-Members, $7.50 Members, 11:30am-1:30pm, RSVP required



April 10th LHFSA General Meeting (Mental Health), Experimental Sciences Building, 120



May 08th LHFSA Appreciation luncheon (end of year ceremony) at Skyviews 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m RSVP required, $15 non-members, $7.50 members at Skyviews, 6th Floor Texas Tech Plaza 19th & University (Bank of America Building)



EVERYONE is welcome to join LHFSA. Come and learn how to keep healthy this year!