TTU/TTUHSC Latino/Hispanic Faculty and Staff Association: February
The Year of Health!

Feb 13th LHFSA General Meeting (Dementia) Guest speaker Kadee Harcrow w/ Kindred Hospice Kimberley.harcrow@gentiva.com, 748-1041, Experimental Sciences Building, 120 at 12:00 noon

March 13th LHFSA General Meeting (Glaucoma) TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156 at 12:00 noon

April 7th LHFSA 15th Anniversary and Recognition Banquet, International Cultural Center Hall of Nations, 6:30 pm-8:30 pm for more information contact: Laura Gonzales at laura.gonzales@ttu.edu

April 10th LHFSA General Meeting (Mental Health), Experimental Sciences Building, 120 at 12 noon

EVERYONE is welcome to join LHFSA. Come and learn how to keep healthy this year!

Visit our website for the latest information.

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/LHFSA/
Posted:
1/30/2018

Originator:
Beatrice Perez

Email:
beatrice.g.perez@ttu.edu

Department:
Center for BioTechnology Genomics


