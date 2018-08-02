The Year of Health!



Feb 13th LHFSA General Meeting (Dementia) Guest speaker Kadee Harcrow w/ Kindred Hospice Kimberley.harcrow@gentiva.com, 748-1041, Experimental Sciences Building, 120 at 12:00 noon



March 13th LHFSA General Meeting (Glaucoma) TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156 at 12:00 noon



April 7th LHFSA 15th Anniversary and Recognition Banquet, International Cultural Center Hall of Nations, 6:30 pm-8:30 pm for more information contact: Laura Gonzales at laura.gonzales@ttu.edu



April 10th LHFSA General Meeting (Mental Health), Experimental Sciences Building, 120 at 12 noon



EVERYONE is welcome to join LHFSA. Come and learn how to keep healthy this year!



Visit our website for the latest information.



https://www.depts.ttu.edu/LHFSA/