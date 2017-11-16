Employees can now consent to receive their 1095-C form electronically.

All W-2 and 1095-C forms for 2017 for employees without electronic consent will be mailed to the employee’s permanent address on file. Terminated employees should contact their HR office to make changes to their permanent address if they are unable to access Raiderlink/WebRaider.

To review your address, please use the following navigation:

• TTU and TTU System Administration employees: http://raiderlink.ttu.edu

• HSC and El Paso employees: http://webraider.ttuhsc.edu

Once you log into Raiderlink/WebRaider

• Select TTU/HSC Employee Tab

• Select Employee Dashboard

• Select My Profile (Located below employee name)

• Select edit icon to the right of Permanent Address

To update your address, please use the following navigation:

• Select Current under the Permanent heading

• Update the information

• Use Today's date in the "Valid From This Date" field

• Do not enter any date in the Until This Date field

• Click Submit

To electronically consent to receive your form W-2 and 1095-C electronically, please use the following navigation:

• TTU and TTU System Administration employees: http://raiderlink.ttu.edu

• HSC and El Paso employees: http://webraider.ttuhsc.edu

Once you log into Raiderlink/WebRaider

• Select Employee Dashboard

• Under Taxes section, select Electronic Regulatory Consent

• Click box under My Choice for each of the forms that you would like to receive electronically

• Click Submit

After you click submit, you will receive a statement at the top of the screen that says Electronic Statement consent was submitted successfully. Check marks in the boxes below My Choice indicates you have setup electronic consent.

For more information or questions, please contact webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu.





