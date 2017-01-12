The FAFSA is used to determine Financial Aid awards and is required for many scholarships. If you have any questions, our Financial Aid Professionals are here to help! Have an FSA password? Bring it with you and make filing your FAFSA even easier!

We will also be in PSYC 301 from 2-5pm on 12/1. Hope to see you there!

11/30/2017



Laura Scott



laura.scott@ttu.edu



Student Financial Aid



Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 12/1/2017



CoMC Advising Lounge (outside 169)



