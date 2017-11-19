The BurkTech Players will showcase three short plays (one a premier!), two devised works, and an original dance piece. This semester we



The BurkTech Players will showcase three short plays (one a premier!), two devised works, and an original dance piece. This semester we explored the challenges and alienation effects today's technology & media presents us with. There will be two performances held at the Escondido Theatre on the TTU campus: the 18th & 19th of November, at 7:00 p.m. Be sure that you reserve your tickets by selecting the link to tickets. Tickets are free, but the space is limited. Call the TTU School of Theatre and Dance Box Office at (806) 742-3603 or come visit the Box Office Noon-5:30 pm, Monday-Saturday at the J.T. & Margaret Talkington School of Theatre and Dance at 2812 18th Street Lubbock, TX 79409-2061. Content warning: adult situations and language, may not be suitable for all ages. Posted: 11/16/2017

11/16/2017



Rose Davis



winter.davis@ttu.edu



Department of Theatre and Dance



Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 11/19/2017



Escondido Theatre



Arts & Entertainment

Departmental

