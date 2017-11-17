The Human Development and Family Studies Graduate Student Association (HDFS-GSA) is hosting the annual holiday gift drive for Texas Tech’s Early Head Start children.



We are looking for sponsors for 135 children – individuals, groups, families, anyone who wants to help.

As a sponsor, you will pick a child you wish to sponsor and will receive information about what the child’s needs or wants. We ask that you spend at least $30 per child. Unwrapped presents will be collected until November 28th in HS 507 (5th floor in the College of Human Sciences).



Want to help but don’t have time?

You can also pick a child and donate cash. Our shoppers will do the leg work for you.



Want to help but can’t commit to $30?

If you want to help but $30 is more than you can commit to, you can team up with a group of friends to sponsor a child, OR you can make a smaller donation that will be used towards gift bags and presents for children that were not sponsored.



To sponsor a child or ask questions, contact the Human Development and Family Studies

Graduate Student Association at techhdfsgsa@gmail.com

