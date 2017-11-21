



Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions by phone at 806.742.7138 or email at The Free Market Institute is currently accepting applications for the spring 2018 McLane Teammates Reading Program.The McLane Teammates Reading Program is a one semester, non-credit reading group where participants read and discuss selections from classic works and from contemporary scholars that address important questions in political economy. Participants that successfully complete the program receive a $1,000 scholarship. The program provides an opportunity for a small group of students (12 students participate each semester) to critically examine a common set of readings. A university faculty member affiliated with the Free Market Institute moderates the discussion.The theme for the spring 2018 program is Freedom and Human Flourishing: Poverty, Prosperity and Quality of Life around the World . Participants will read and discuss works that examine the role of personal freedom, markets, and culture in promoting human flourishing by world-renowned scholars such as George Ayittey, Daren Acemoglu, William Easterly, and Deirdre McCloskey.Interested applicants should carefully review the program information and requirements to ensure eligibility and availability to meet the program requirements. More information about the spring 2018 program, including a link to the registration page, can be found at the above link.Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions by phone at 806.742.7138 or email at free.market@ttu.edu Posted:

