This research project is being conducted to answer the following questions: 1: What are the pathways former foster youth took to attend post-secondary education? 2: What motivators and resources aided former foster youth in attending post-secondary education?



Qualifications:

Must be a Texas Tech Student

Must have been in foster care at some point within life span

Must be willing to have an in person or phone interview for 30-45 minutes

Interview protocol:

You will receive a short synopsis of the research project as a participant

Your name will NOT be included in research or conclusions

Only one interviewer is participating in research

The interviewer will be the only one to know your identity

Interview can take place anytime within 11/13/2017 – 12/13/2017

Interview will take place in the Texas Tech Career Center within the Wiggins Complex

Contact Bailey Adams for more information at bailey.m.adams@ttu.edu or call 806-834-8305 M-F 10-4 pm.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.