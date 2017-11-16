TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graduate Seminar: How to Counter Toxic Threats
Graduate Seminar:  ENTX 6115-004 (CRN: 51013)

Seminar class is topical and will focus on different threats and their countermeasures such as personnel protective clothing, equipment, etc. There will be opportunity to have hands-on experience on how protective materials are used to counter toxic spills, such as cotton for oil sorption. 

The course will help to fulfill research and/or seminar course requirements for students in science, engineering and agricultural science disciplines.

Class Timing: Weekly Thursdays, 2:00 to 2:50 PM, Spring 2018 Term
Theater Classroom, Bldg 555, REESE CAMPUS
Posted:
11/16/2017

Originator:
SESHADRI S Ramkumar

Email:
s.ramkumar@ttu.edu

Department:
Inst of Environ and Human Health


