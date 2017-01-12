Dr. Bradshaw, Assistant Professor in the Department of Community, Family, and Addiction Sciences at TTU and Director of the Center for Addiction Recovery Research and the associated Recovery Neuroscience Research Lab, will present a workshop on the free statistical software R. Specifically, he will instruct workshop participants how to install R software and R Studio and navigate fundamental aspects of their user interface. He will also demonstrate how to utilize R for various analyses, including bivariate correlation, multiple linear regression, analysis of variance (ANOVA), multilevel modeling (MLM), structural equation modeling (SEM), and latent growth curve modeling. Dr. Bradshaw will also give very brief demonstrations of R’s plot and graphical capabilities. Participants will receive the scripts used during the workshop.



When: December 1, 2017, 3:30-4:50 p.m.

Where: Human Sciences Building, Room 306C (Computer Lab)



Reception to follow.

11/16/2017



Sylvia Niehuis



sylvia.niehuis@ttu.edu



Human Develop and Family Studies



Time: 3:39 PM - 4:50 PM

Event Date: 12/1/2017



HS 306C (Computer lab in the Human Sciences building)



