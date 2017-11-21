Would you like to participate in the Fitness Awareness Study?



We are recruiting healthy participants with normal weight, between the ages of 25 to 65 years to study associations between body fat, muscle mass, and perceptions on exercise and health.



If your body mass index (BMI) is between 18.5- 23 (for Asians) or between 18.5- 25 (for other races) you may be eligible.

You can use the below link to calculate you BMI.

https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/lose_wt/BMI/bmicalc.htm

If you are not pregnant, without any physical limitation and/ disease preventing you from being physically active, without 'physician diagnosed’ diseases including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, high blood lipids, cancer, chronic infections such as HIV or tuberculosis, liver and kidney disease, not on medication for the diseases mentioned here or do not have an implanted medical device/ prosthetic limb are eligible for the study.



Pleases click on the link below to start the screening form to see if you eligible.

https://ttuksm.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ba9RLz3jddReS33

If you are eligible after the screening form, please contact Dr. Nadeeja Wijayatunga at nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu to make arrangements for you to visit the Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, TTU on a day convenient for you.

During that one time visit, we will perform a final screening, by measuring your height, weight to confirm that you have a normal BMI and measure blood pressure to ensure it is not high (not more than 140/90).

If eligible, we will measure your body composition including fat and muscle mass, grip strength, circumferences in the body (waist, hip, mid arm, forearm, mid-thigh, mid-calf). This may take about 30 minutes.

Eligible participants will receive $10 as compensation following the measurements.

For more information or if you are interest in participating, please contact Dr. Nadeeja Wijayatunga, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Texas Tech University at nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu.



This protocol was approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.