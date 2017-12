STUDY FOR FINALS AT THE SUB!

The SUB will be open from Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 am until Saturday, December 9 at 11:00 pm and from Sunday, December 10 at 12:00 pm until Wednesday, December 13 at 11:00 pm.

FREE pancake & sausage breakfast at 12 am midnight in front of CopyMail on:

Thursday, December 7

Friday, December 8

Sunday, December 10

Monday, December 11

Tuesday, December 12

FREE scantrons and blue books December 7-13:

Main Info: 5-7 pm, 5-8 am

East Info: 5-7 pm

FREE coffee at Main Info and in front of CopyMail from 8 pm - 8 am nightly.

FREE breakfast snacks at Main Info each morning, 5 am - 8 am.

No music playing on the speakers after 5 pm on December 7-12.

Questions? Call the Student Union & Activities Main office, 742-3636.