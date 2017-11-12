The SMITTEN Lab is conducting an experiment with romantic couples that will collect cardiac data (and potentially skin conductance)! This study will primarily take place during the Spring semester.

This is a great opportunity for social science undergraduates who are interested in applying to graduate school to acquire research experience with (1) experimental methods and (2) collecting physiological data!

Please email rebecca.oldham@ttu.edu to request an application or retrieve the RA application from our SMITTEN Lab website

Applications are due Dec 14th to rebecca.oldham@ttu.edu. Posted:

12/11/2017



Originator:

Cary Oldham



Email:

rebecca.oldham@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





Categories

Research

