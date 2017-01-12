The Texas Tech University School of Music will host their annual Carol Concert at 8:00 p.m. Friday (Dec. 1) in Hemmle Recital Hall. The concert is held after the hallowed Texas Tech tradition of the Carol of Lights, and features the Matador Singers (Men’s Chorale), University Choir, University Singers, and the Women’s Chorale.

Direction of the choirs will be by director of choral studies Alan Zabriskie and associate director of choral studies Carolyn Cruse, in addition to choral conducting graduate students Jonathon Barranco, Minji Kim, Justin Nelson, Ryan Person, and Harrison Saldaña. TTU staff pianist Becca Zeisler and choral conducting graduate student David Warren will perform the majority of the collaborative piano accompaniment for the choirs’ selections.

The lyrics to several time-honored carols will be printed in the concert program, and the audience will be encouraged to sing along with the choirs for recognizable holiday staples such as “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Silent Night,” and “Joy to the World.” For these sing-alongs, a brass quintet of School of Music graduate students will suggest the sounds of street-corner Salvation Army ensembles while organist John Hollins will command the hall-filling sounds of the Great Ballenger Holtkamp Organ. In addition to singing with the choirs, the audience is also invited to enjoy hot cocoa and cookies with the student performers immediately following the concert.

Seasonal poems will transitionally punctuate the program, which will feature arrangements of traditional carols alongside concert selections by well-known composers such as Edvard Grieg, John Tavener, John Rutter, and Ludwig van Beethoven. Guest collaborators will include School of Music trumpet professor Will Strieder and the young singers of the West Texas Children’s Chorus, as they present a special arrangement of “See Amid the Winter’s Snow” by TTU music education professor Susan Brumfield.





Seating for this concert is general admission. Tickets for the general public, including seniors and non-TTU students (with a valid student ID), cost $10 each. Tickets for children 18 and under cost $5 each. Texas Tech students with a valid student ID will receive free admission. Tickets can be purchased at the door prior to the performance or at the School of Music’s ticketing website.