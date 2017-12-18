Announcing Two New Developments with DigitalMeasures!

Customizable CVs : You can create your own template(s) for your CV. DigitalMeasures now has formatting and editing capabilities for CVs that will allow you to easily create personalized CVs refined for various purposes. Please see this resource for more detail: https://www.digitalmeasures.com/activity-insight/docs/reporting.html

Web of Science : DigitalMeasaures has integrated with Web of Science to allow faculty to tap into the more thann one billion references. These citations can be almost instantly imported into your DigitalMeasures account. Please see this resource for more detail: https://www.digitalmeasures.com/activity-insight/docs/wos.html As always, the Office of Planning and Assessment stands ready to assist with these and other DigitalMeasures issues. Please contact opa.support@ttu.edu whenever we can help.

12/18/2017



Originator:

Betty Thomas



Email:

bettyann.thomas@ttu.edu



Department:

Office of Planning and Assessment





Categories

IT Announcements

Academic

Departmental

