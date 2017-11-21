Twelve Texas Tech ornaments are on display at the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library through the holidays. Beginning in 1997, an official Texas Tech holiday ornament has been sold through the university to benefit Texas Tech students. Each year's ornament features something unique to Texas Tech, such as the official school song or one of its historic structures.

Accompanying the ornaments are photographs from the University Archives, as well as a small-scale model of the United Supermarkets Arena and various other small wooden models of Tech buildings. The ornaments featured in this exhibit are part of the University Archives at the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library.

Exhibit on view through January 2018.