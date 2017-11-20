TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
World AIDS Day Awareness

Monday, November 27

  • Flower Wall at TTU 11am-2pm

Tuesday, November 28

  • Panel Discussion:The challenges of HIV and AIDS from the perspective of the patient and health care provider
  • Noon--ACB 150
  • Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees!

Wednesday, November 29

  • Presentation: Ruth Serra-Moreno, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, TTU
  • Noon- ACB 150
  • Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees!

Thursday, November 30

  • Free film screening: The Last One: Unfolding the AIDS Memorial Quilt
  • 6:30pm at TTU Escondido Theater, Student Union Building

Friday, December 1

  • Public Health Region 1 Conference: HIV-STD In Our Community: A Call To Action
  • 8:00 AM-4:00 PM, Lubbock Memorial Civic Center
  • Sponsored by the Texas Department of State Health Services
  • For more information or to register, visit http://courses.nnptc.org/upcoming_classes.html
Posted:
11/20/2017

Originator:
Julie Eoff

Email:
julie.eoff@ttuhsc.edu

Department:
Global Health Lbk


Categories