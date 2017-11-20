|
Monday, November 27
- Flower Wall at TTU 11am-2pm
Tuesday, November 28
- Panel Discussion:The challenges of HIV and AIDS from the perspective of the patient and health care provider
- Noon--ACB 150
- Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees!
Wednesday, November 29
- Presentation: Ruth Serra-Moreno, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, TTU
- Noon- ACB 150
- Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees!
Thursday, November 30
- Free film screening: The Last One: Unfolding the AIDS Memorial Quilt
- 6:30pm at TTU Escondido Theater, Student Union Building
Friday, December 1
- Public Health Region 1 Conference: HIV-STD In Our Community: A Call To Action
- 8:00 AM-4:00 PM, Lubbock Memorial Civic Center
- Sponsored by the Texas Department of State Health Services
- For more information or to register, visit http://courses.nnptc.org/upcoming_classes.html
