Monday, November 27 Flower Wall at TTU 11am-2pm Tuesday, November 28 Panel Discussion:The challenges of HIV and AIDS from the perspective of the patient and health care provider

Noon--ACB 150

Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees! Wednesday, November 29 Presentation: Ruth Serra-Moreno, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, TTU

Noon- ACB 150

Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees! Thursday, November 30 Free film screening: The Last One: Unfolding the AIDS Memorial Quilt

6:30pm at TTU Escondido Theater, Student Union Building Friday, December 1 Public Health Region 1 Conference: HIV-STD In Our Community: A Call To Action

8:00 AM-4:00 PM, Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

Sponsored by the Texas Department of State Health Services

For more information or to register, visit http://courses.nnptc.org/upcoming_classes.html Posted:

11/20/2017



Originator:

Julie Eoff



Email:

julie.eoff@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

Global Health Lbk





Categories

Lectures & Seminars

