Coming up Thursday, November 30 at 7:30pm, the TTU Vernacular Music Center, the School of Music, and the Roots Music Institute present "Bal-Folk TTU!"--an evening of friendly participatory Euro-French folk dance to live music, hosted by "that lil' ol' drone band from Texas," RattleSkull!

A "Bal" is an evening of participatory Euro-French folk dances, to live music. BFT musicians and dancers provide a friendly, open-access, all ages introduction to the Euro-French dances and music of "BalFolk": Chapelloise, Cercle Circassienne, polka, mazurka, schottische, bourrée à deux et trois.

Friendly on-the-fly instruction offered 7-7:30pm, no partner necessary. Featuring the musicians of RattleSkull and the TTU Vernacular Music Center (VMC) (hurdy gurdy, bagpipes, accordion, fiddle, flute, etc.).

No cover (donations welcome), friendly wait-staff, live music, and fun for all.