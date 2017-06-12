This installment of the Sexism | Cinema series will focus on Saving Face. An Asian-American woman and her mother both find their private lives are becoming a family matter in this romantic comedy-drama. Wilhelmina Pang (Michelle Krusiec) is a surgeon living in Manhattan whose mother (Joan Chen) is eager for her to settle down with a nice man and get married. However, Wilhelmina is a lesbian and having trouble committing to Vivian (Lynn Chen), a beautiful dancer. As Wilhelmina tries to get her love life in order, her mother's shifts into crisis mode. Ma, a 48-year-old widow, has just discovered she's pregnant, and her staunchly traditional father (Li Zhiyu) will not allow her back into the home they share until she's married someone respectable.



A discussion led by Dr. Aliza Wong, Associate Professor of History and Associate Dean of the Honors College at Texas Tech University. Dr. Wong is a specialist in modern Italian history with a concentration on southern question discourse, race, nationalism, and identity. Her book, Race and Nation in Liberal Italy, 1861-1911: Meriodionalism, Empire, and Diaspora is available from Palgrave-Macmillan.



Admission is $5 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo prior to the film or in advance online at https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/sexism-cinema-saving-face.We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



September 6, 2017: Thelma & Louise

October 4, 2017: It Follows

November 8, 2017: The Fits

December 6, 2017: Saving Face



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney



For more information, please contact dana.weiser@ttu.edu



Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse, TTU Women's Studies, International Film Series, Division of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, and TTU RISE.