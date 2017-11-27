This holiday season, the TTU IT Division encourages you to be mindful while holiday shopping online: Look for the lock icon on the browser’s status bar, and make sure that “https” appears in the address before completing your purchase. The “https” in the address indicates that the connection is secure, and your credit card information is encrypted. If you don’t see a lock icon or https://, then your connection is not secure, and your information could be at risk;

Install, enable, and regularly update anti-malware/anti-virus software on your computers and devices;

Regularly update operating systems, application software, and mobile apps. Instructions for updating your operating systems may be found below: Windows: http://www.askit.ttu.edu/windowsupdate Mac: http://www.askit.ttu.edu/macupdate

Pay with a credit card instead of a debit card. With credit card transactions, you have a period of time before money is transferred to the seller, but debit transactions are immediately withdrawn from your account. You may also consider paying via a one-time use credit card or a gift card;

Shop through reputable online stores. Be cautious of sellers in online marketplaces like Etsy, eBay, and Craigslist. Many of the sellers that post on these services are individuals, so your risk of online fraud or not getting the gift you purchased is much higher;

Save emails regarding your online transactions, especially online receipts, and any electronic correspondence you have with the retailer or seller; and

Review your credit card and bank statements as you receive them, and immediately report unauthorized charges. We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity, and invite you to learn more cybersecurity tips online at http://www.cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

11/27/2017



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

