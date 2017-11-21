HUMAN LAND INTERACTIONS

ARCH 3314-007 CRN 47367 Spring 2018

College of Architecture - Texas Tech University





Course Purpose and Objectives

To provide baselines that frame a body of inquiry examining the intersections between human actions and land formations, particularly within the arid lands of the American Southwest. Students will create active working contexts spanning historic and contemporary evidence within which to propose theoretical projects to activate our awareness, understanding and responsibility for shaping the worlds we inhabit.





Learning Outcomes ~ Deliverables per student

Research notebook synthesizing analysis of readings and proposals. Position paper, with text and images, framing the working context. Critical analysis, written and verbal, of peer position paper. Project proposal, with text, images and diagrams, of theoretical project to enact within the American Southwest. Proposal critique, written and verbal, of peer project proposal.





Readings

Readings will bridge contemporary opportunity with historical analysis including Stan Allen’s Landform Building, JG Ballard’s science fiction of the immediate future, Robert Smithson’s activation of earth, text and film works, Tacita Dean’s meditation of Ballard and Smithson, in addition to insightful analysis from voices such as Rebecca Solnit, Mary Ann Ray, Lebbius Woods, Lucy Lippard and Barry Lopez.





Contact chris.taylor@ttu.edu with questions.