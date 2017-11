Texas Tech History Club fall Movie Night!

Come to a free screening of the film "Iron Jawed Angels" followed by a brief discussion led by Dr. Barbara Hahn (History) and Dr. Emily Skidmore (History) about the film and its depiction of the American women's suffrage movement. Free pizza!

Tuesday, November 28 at 5:30pm in Holden 225.

